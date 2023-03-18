Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

