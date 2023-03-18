Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

HPE stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

