HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HQI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. 31,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

