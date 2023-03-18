HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $6,032.40 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 79.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

