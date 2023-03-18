Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.



