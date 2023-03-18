Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00008514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $116.90 million and $106.91 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00371799 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,450.19 or 0.27023678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.27711187 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $85,201,779.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

