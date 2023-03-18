Hooked Protocol Price Up 48.1% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $113.54 million and approximately $117.76 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00008295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00368456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.83 or 0.26780683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.27711187 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $85,201,779.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

