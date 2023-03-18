Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after buying an additional 706,545 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

