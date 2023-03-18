Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after buying an additional 706,545 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
