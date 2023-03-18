Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOVGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

