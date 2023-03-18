Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

