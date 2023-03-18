Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 10.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 15,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 9,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$703,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

