Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €230.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Down 4.7 %

Hypoport stock opened at €117.70 ($126.56) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a twelve month high of €389.80 ($419.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of €135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market cap of $741.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.