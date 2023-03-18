Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €230.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Hypoport Stock Down 4.7 %
Hypoport stock opened at €117.70 ($126.56) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €72.55 ($78.01) and a twelve month high of €389.80 ($419.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of €135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market cap of $741.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
