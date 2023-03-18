ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,106 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.26). Approximately 82,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 68,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($13.19).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £701.10 million, a PE ratio of 283.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 991.74%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

