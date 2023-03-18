ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $157.53. 240,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.93.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

