Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

IKNA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 148.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

