Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Ikena Oncology Trading Down 4.4 %
IKNA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
