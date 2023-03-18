Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

