Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Immunic Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

About Immunic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

