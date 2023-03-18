Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.39, a PEG ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 64,269 shares worth $8,053,633. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

