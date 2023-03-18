IndiGG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,071.14 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $67,071.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00367880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.40 or 0.26738794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.