ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ING. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.
ING Groep Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
