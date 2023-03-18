Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INGR. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4 %

INGR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 837,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

