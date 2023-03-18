Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.78

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.78 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 165,812 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.72. The firm has a market cap of £18.08 million, a PE ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

