Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 1,828,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,712. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

