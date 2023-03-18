Insider Buying: Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Buys A$25,001.63 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABPGet Rating) insider Sally Herman bought 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,001.63 ($16,667.75).

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Abacus Property Group

(Get Rating)

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP)

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.