Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases A$48,900.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$48,900.00 ($32,600.00).

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

Downer EDI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

