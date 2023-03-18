Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Purchases 3,187 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 93,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,057. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,163,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

