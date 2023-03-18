Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Buys 9,750 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Martin Davis bought 9,750 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £30,030 ($36,599.63).

Molten Ventures Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 296.40 ($3.61) on Friday. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 239.80 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £453.49 million, a P/E ratio of -722.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

