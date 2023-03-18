Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Purchases 9,596 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

RWAY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

