Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 79,858 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 79,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $2,844,541.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,019,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OSH opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

