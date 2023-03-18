Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 7,541 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 6,691,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.