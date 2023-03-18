Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 5,675 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Natixis increased its position in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 241,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

