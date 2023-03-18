Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insight Enterprises traded as high as $139.39 and last traded at $138.70, with a volume of 159669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,493,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

