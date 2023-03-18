Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 16,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 52,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

