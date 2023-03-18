Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IART. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 873,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

