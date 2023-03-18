Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

