Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.