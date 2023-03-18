Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.68

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.68 and traded as low as C$22.50. Interfor shares last traded at C$24.15, with a volume of 321,708 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IFP. TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10.

About Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 1.6187919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.