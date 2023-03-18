International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.