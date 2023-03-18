Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 1.8 %

IVAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 85,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares in the company, valued at $32,115,276.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 104,231 shares of company stock worth $698,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.