Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.03). Approximately 206,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 245,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.05).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The firm has a market cap of £286.80 million, a PE ratio of -740.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.67.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,454.55%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.