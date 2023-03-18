Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

