Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $9.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 117,443 shares.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,371 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.