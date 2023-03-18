Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $9.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 117,443 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
