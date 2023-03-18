Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

