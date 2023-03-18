Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, AE, AEP, AINC, AIRI, AMBC, AMPE)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA (NYSE:APA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

