Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, AE, AEP, AINC, AIRI, AMBC, AMPE)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA (NYSE:APA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.