Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,396,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invitae by 61.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

