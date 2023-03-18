iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Up 3.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $51.81. 15,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN makes up 1.8% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 1.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

