IPVERSE (IPV) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $846,967.92 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00365839 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.43 or 0.26590491 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

