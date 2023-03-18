iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,537 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 218,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 3,651,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

