iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

