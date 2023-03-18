iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 353,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 210,810 shares.The stock last traded at $53.88 and had previously closed at $53.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

