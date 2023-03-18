iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

ITOT stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

